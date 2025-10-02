Changemakers in fashion (part 5): Leanne Heuberger, CSR specialist at Zeeman

There are countless sustainability initiatives, but who in the fashion industry is truly driving the transition, whether their efforts are visible to the public or not? We interview changemakers, consultants, sustainability experts and activists in fashion. What can we learn from their work?

In episode six: Leanne Heuberger, CSR specialist at Zeeman, the textile discounter that aims to show that “good and cheap can go together”. The company's sustainability efforts are not only noticed within the industry but are also experienced by consumers ( Dutch consumers view Zeeman as the “most sustainable fashion brand”, according to a major brand survey conducted earlier this year.</small)

Fashioning change – episode 5: Leanne Heuberger, CSR specialist “Planet” at Zeeman 1. Who are you and what is your background?

“I am Leanne Heuberger, a CSR specialist at Zeeman, where I focus on the ‘Planet’ side.

“I began my career at the social enterprise True Price. I then worked for 4.5 years as a sustainability consultant at Impact Institute, where I helped companies in the textile, food and financial sectors improve their social and environmental impact. This included implementing living wage programmes in supply chains. I had been working with Zeeman through Impact Institute since 2023 and officially joined the company this April.”

2. What are you working on?

“I am currently focused on the climate transition plan. We began with a baseline measurement to identify where our environmental impact is greatest. This provides a foundation for setting clear goals and actions. While climate is our main focus, we are also consciously looking at broader issues, such as risks and opportunities related to biodiversity and water.”

“Much of that impact, as with most retail companies, lies in the production of our assortment. I therefore coordinate closely with colleagues in purchasing, supply chain, HR and property to move forward together.

“We also link supply chain sustainability projects to this plan. An example is our ongoing initiative with five factories in collaboration with Solidaridad. This focuses on wet processes, such as dyeing, which are energy and water-intensive. Together, we can achieve significant improvements in these areas.”

3. What can the textile sector do to make a greater impact? What is your view on collaboration?

“I believe it comes down to two things: supply chain sustainability and circularity. At Zeeman, for example, we have a living wage programme. We assess the factories we source from and contribute based on our purchasing volume to help employees move closer to a living wage. We consciously do this with other brands sourcing from the same factory whenever possible. This approach allows us to achieve much more, whether it is higher wages or investments like solar panels. The burden should not fall solely on the factories; we must act together as a sector. As our CEO says, it is about a “coalition of the willing”, because only through collaboration and knowledge sharing can we advance in such an interconnected industry.”

“We are also heavily focused on circularity. Three colleagues in our purchasing department, including senior buyer Marielle van Dillen, are dedicated entirely to this. They manage second-hand items in our stores and post-consumer textile recycling. This recycling is still a new concept in the Netherlands. It requires building new supply chains and experimenting with materials. The ideal scenario is for other retailers to join us. Circularity can only become successful and profitable when it reaches a larger scale, making it truly attractive for supply chain partners.”

4. Where do we stand on sustainability in the textile sector? Are we at a tipping point yet?

“It is difficult to say if we have reached a tipping point. In my previous role at a social enterprise, I worked mainly with industry leaders, which does not provide a complete picture of the entire sector. I do see now that financial institutions are increasingly requesting climate targets and basic information. This helps companies to define their goals more concretely.”

“Additionally, more employees are prioritising sustainability. A company loses its appeal as an employer if sustainability is not part of its strategy. New legislation, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), is also making the financial aspect of sustainability more visible. Consider cotton, a widely used material; its cultivation is under pressure due to climate change. Even if fashion companies and their leaders are not intrinsically motivated by sustainability, it will inevitably become an economic and strategic component of their business model.”

5. How do you look at the future? Is your glass half full or half empty?

“It varies from day to day. Looking towards 2030, it truly feels like now or never. This is motivating, but it also highlights how much work remains. The deadline is necessary because we all know the planet is heading in the wrong direction.”

“A significant part of the climate transition is about clean energy. Fortunately, I see the energy transition is already well underway in countries like China and India. That is an unstoppable movement, which gives me hope. It will, however, continue to require hard work.”

6. Finally, do you have a final takeaway for our readers? What tip, lesson or food for thought would you like to share with retailers?

“Sometimes you just have to start with sustainability or circularity. You have to accept that it will be a struggle at first and will not be immediately profitable. Once you begin, you will learn and make progress step by step. Just get started!”

The climate transition plan will be presented to external stakeholders, such as suppliers. The aim is to publish the plan at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

Image from the archive: The Zeeman headquarters in Alphen aan den Rijn Credits: courtesy of Zeeman

Image from the archive: Zeeman second-hand resale offering. Credits: courtesy of Zeeman

