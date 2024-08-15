'Digital Twins': The Digital Product Passport is coming, here is what you need to know

DPP: The who, what, where and when, and how to prepare

The Digital Product Passport (DPP) is coming. All products on the European market will have to be provided with a product passport, also known as a “digital twin”, in the (near) future: a digital file that provides comprehensive information about the environmental impact of a product throughout its entire life cycle. This is expected for textile products by the beginning of 2026.

Background: about the Digital Product Passport and other upcoming EU regulations

The concept of the Digital Product Passport (DPP) was introduced in the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles and refined in the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) came into effect on 18 July 2024, says lawyer Judith Bussé. “This is framework legislation, which means that it provides a framework for further implementation and concretisation per product category and sector. By the end of December 2025, standardisation organisations must provide harmonised standards for the DPP system. In January 2026, a first delegated act (or "delegated act") for textiles is expected.” “Specifically for textiles, it is expected that the first standards will be published in January 2026, which companies will have to comply with 18 months later,” says Bussé. The bigger picture

The DPP is one of the measures that will be introduced to make the EU more sustainable and to be a circular economy in 2050. There are still many laws and directives in the pipeline that are part of the European Green Deal. Think for example of the Dutch Extended Product Responsibility (also known as the UPV in the Netherlands), the Right to Repair , the Corporate Sustainabilty Reporting Directive(CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) . NB: If companies become more sustainable to comply with new regulations such as the DPP, they will also automatically be better prepared for other sustainability legislation and directives.

The European Commission will set up a special web portal where DPPs will be registered. This central database will act as a register containing all specifications and will be accessible not only to companies, but also to consumers.

Purpose of the DPP "By creating this easily accessible and verifiable digital file, the DPP aims to improve transparency, traceability and trust throughout the supply chain, from manufacturers to consumers and recyclers, so that consumers can make more sustainable and informed choices," said Jake Hanover, director of digital products and apparel solutions at Avery Dennison, about the introduction of the DPP in a previous conversation with FashionUnited.

The exact form of the “digital twin” data carrier, such as a QR code, barcode, RFID label or an NFC chip linked to blockchain, has not yet been determined and will be determined later by the European Commission.

The DPP of products will have to contain information about the sustainability of the product and the entire life cycle, such as the materials used, recycled materials, energy consumption, CO2 footprint and the degree of circularity of a product (think about ease of repair and reusability), as well as how to dispose of them.

Implications for the clothing industry

The introduction of the DPP will have significant consequences for the fashion sector, as this information is currently not provided or not (always) completely available due to a lack of transparency in the value chain (which is complex and extensive, with many links, ed.).

The upcoming DPP will therefore have a major impact on clothing companies. How will they collect data for each part of the supply chain , and later manage and present it? Moreover, the majority of fashion companies are not so keen on sharing (business-sensitive) information for strategic and financial reasons, such as possible competitive advantage. So it will also be a challenge for them to find a balance between transparency and protecting business interests.

How can you as a fashion company prepare (now) already?

Think ahead about how you can obtain the data needed for the DPP. Analyse the entire value chain: work with suppliers and other parties in the chain to collect information about, among other things, product composition (used raw materials ), production processes and transport methods. Above all, ensure that you increase transparency in the supply chain.

Further reduce the environmental impact of your company. Analyse and improve the sustainability of products. For example, increase the quality of garments (so they last longer) or prioritise the use of recycled materials and more sustainable fibres over polluting raw materials such as polyester. Focus especially on circularity and circular strategies of the ‘R-ladder’: reduce raw material consumption (perhaps the key question is: will you as a company reconsider your business model and reduce the number of garments produced ?) and invest in repair , reuse, upcycling and/or recycling . It therefore starts with other decisions at the drawing board in the design and design phase.

Also think ahead about technology for data collection, management and presentation. Be aware of the administration that the introduction of the DPP will entail. Are there companies that offer platforms with standardised protocols? What software or information management systems exist?

Look at companies that are ahead of the legislation, including those from other sectors. For example, bottle brand Dopper recently launched a DPP. It is useful to see how they do it and what lessons you can learn from it.

What are the next steps? How to proceed with DPP?

Before the DPP comes fully into effect, it still needs to be definitively approved by both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. After approval, the legislation will be further implemented and enforced. The regulation will therefore be crystallised in the coming period and it is possible that some things will be changed.

Who will control the implementation of the DPP will depend on the EU's chosen approach. In broad terms, a number of things have already been laid down in the regulation, says Bussé. “Customs will check whether products entering the EU have a DPP. Specific bodies in each EU country will also ensure that products on the market comply with these rules. Member states will have to ensure that these checks are well organised and monitored so that everything runs according to the new legislation.”

This DPP article will be updated regularly by FashionUnited. Current information about the DPP can be found on the website of the European Commission and the official policy documents.

DPP from Weartek. The Australian manufacturer of workwear for various industries used PicoNext to communicate key DPP product information. Credits: PicoNext (Press release 'PicoNext Accelerates Digital Product Passport Creation with Industry-First Generative AI Assistant', 8 July 2024)

