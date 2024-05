Sale and special offers: a closer look at the discounting practices in the fashion industry

Discounting has become somewhat of the norm in the fashion industry today, with clearance culture emerging as the solution to excess stock for many retailers and brands. But could this practice be doing more harm than good? This background piece looks at sale and discounting practices.

Contents

1. When is it sale?

As always, we start at the beginning. There is not always a sale on - although it may feel like it.

During which months are clothes usually on sale?

“The Global North”, including the United States , United Kingdom and most of Europe, pretty much follows the same. In the United States, there is no overarching law regulating pricing markup and charging more than retail price. Every state has its own laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding pricing. Discounts, sales, and other types of promotional pricing are governed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and regulations at an individual state level. The regulations set forth by the FTC are outlined in what is popularly referred to as "The Guides," formally known as the Guides Against Deceptive Pricing. These guidelines are designed to shield consumers from misleading pricing tactics, mandating that companies must present products at a genuine price, maintain that price for a fair duration, and operate with integrity prior to reducing prices to boost sales

This is the sale calendar that most fashion brands and retailers follow:

Summer sale: starting in June to July/August

Winter sale: starting in December to January/February

Mid-season sale: Sprig sale from March to April

Mid-season sale: Fall sale from September to October Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics in the Netherlands shows that the low season for clothing prices occurs in January and July/August (at the end of the winter and summer sales, respectively), and the high season, when prices are at their highest, is in May and November. This applies to men's, women's, shoes, and baby clothing alike,” explains Henk Hofstede, Sector Banker Retail at Dutch bank ABN Amro to FashionUnited.nl.

Explanation

The fashion industry operates via seasonal collections. Every new season equals new designs and new fashion. "Old" collections are put on clearance or discounted to make room for new collections. In the past, brands and retailers traditionally introduced two collections a year, but now companies drop four or more , with some companies continually introducing new collections.

There will always be products that sell less well than others throughout the selling season. These products are usually referred to as slow movers. These tend to be the products that end up in the mid-season sale. Consider alternatives such as a Black Friday, Cyber Monday discount extravaganza, or standalone clearance or marketing campaigns like a flash sale.

Traditionally organized companies in the fashion industry operate their business well in advance . Most designers and clothing brands start developing their collections more than a year ahead of time. Due to everything being initiated and settled so early on, the fashion industry faces significant uncertainties and risks. One of the challenges in the fashion industry - and perhaps the greatest - is that the sector must predict what consumers will want to buy and wear in the future . Matthijs Crietee, secretary of the International Apparel Federation, put it this way in a 2021 interview with the Dutch newspaper 'De Correspondent': "The sector is essentially one big gamble because who knows what people will want to wear in six months or a year?" Read more in the background article ‘Everything about the (traditional) supply chain and the core players of fashion industry’

Retailers purchase clothing about six months in advance . This buying happens two or increasingly four times a year. You can read more on the buying process of a retailer in the background article 'Inside independent retail: What it takes to run a fashion store' .

"But planning volumes and trends is difficult," states Henk Hofstede, Sector Banker Retail at Dutch bank ABN Amro. "Because you don't yet know what the circumstances will be. Those who have to plan far ahead can't always adequately respond. Who would have thought that after the Coronavirus crisis, we would be dealing with such a significant drop in purchasing power and, at the same time, rising procurement costs due to the war in Ukraine?" he illustrates.

"Despite all the knowledge and expertise in the business, capitalizing on the right moment is challenging. Because you also have to deal with increasingly unpredictable weather conditions. Two and half years ago, we barely had a winter. Or consider the summer of 2023, first a lot of rain, then warm weather, and later rain again."

Background: Weather does influence consumer purchasing decisions when it comes to apparel. Consumers nowadays mostly buy what they need at the moment, as retailers John and Marion Mulder from Mulder Mode previously told FashionUnited, a sentiment echoed by Hofstede. You buy a sweater or coat when it's cold, a breezy dress or swimwear when it's thirty degrees. And so, there already lies a challenge for retailers because the fashion seasons run ahead of 'real life' . In other words, a large part of the collections are produced and arrive in stores before consumers are ready and willing to buy them. Read more on the subject in the background article: 'The fashion system: The fashion seasons explained’

“If you, as a retailer, don't have the right assortment, at the right time, or the right quantity - whether your offering is too large or too small - then you can be quite off the mark,” asserts Hofstede. By this, the expert means that: sales may not go well.

But clothing still has to be sold.

This brings us to the reason for frequent discounting within the fashion sector.

2. How and why discounts are used in the fashion industry

Discounts are used to stimulate sales and/or to get rid of remaining stock or surplus stock.

"If that retailer ends up with excess stock after a less successful selling period, then price becomes the weapon that is often resorted to." Because clothing needs to be converted into cash, explains Hofstede. Retailers use the money they earn in the current season to pay for the next fashion season (these items have already been purchased and are en route to the stores) and for the purchase of the same fashion season a year later. For example, the revenues from autumn/winter 2024, are used to pay for the spring/summer 2025 collection deliveries, and based off of that the orders for the autumn/winter 2025 collection are written. . You can read more on the subject in this background article: ‘Inside independent retail: What it takes to run a fashion store’ .

Having inventory also costs money. On one hand, there are storage costs, and on the other, there is the loss in value. Unsold clothing items in stock quickly decrease in value , as products go 'out' of fashion and eventually become unsellable 'because the trend, design, or color is past its prime.'

Discounts are also used to attract or retain customers.

Fashion companies and retailers do not want to lose customers to competitors like retail chains on the high street or larger online stores.