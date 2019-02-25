Abercrombie & Fitch announces quarterly cash dividend

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share on the Class A common stock of the company, payable on March 18, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019.

The company operates over 850 stores under Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids and Hollister brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East along with ecommerce platforms of Abercrombie and Hollister brands.

Picture:Facebook/Abercrmbie & Fitch