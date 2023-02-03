ABG strikes deal with advocacy organisation Global Citizen

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has joined a multi-year alliance with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen which will see the duo work towards a series of society-led initiatives.

The four-year partnership will cover the creation of an exclusive brand mark for consumer products, marketing activations and donation programmes, among other elements.

The two companies hope to bring together their expertise to provide new methods for consumers to use their purchasing power to drive change towards urgent societal matters.

Beginning late 2023, a number of brands within ABG’s portfolio, including Reebok and Eddie Bauer, are planning to participate in the programmes and encourage consumers to join Global Citizen’s overarching mission to end extreme poverty.

In a release, Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of the organisation, said: “Solving the most pressing challenges facing our world today requires a movement of citizens around the world who are committed to taking action in their daily lives.

“Through our partnership with Authentic, and some of the world’s most iconic brands under its umbrella, we are excited about the new opportunities we will create for consumers, wherever they are, to join our mission, take action, and help defeat poverty and defend the planet.”

The partnership builds on ABG’s corporate ESG programmes, through which it has aimed to focus on community-building and projects to equip its network with the resources to scale sustainable development.