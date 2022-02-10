Acai reports record sales in 2021 and ambitious growth plans for 2022

Women’s outdoorwear label Acai have reported a 100 percent year-on-year growth from October 2020 to October 2021 and a record-breaking month in November, when sales increased by 62 percent on the previous year, as consumers turn to the outdoors.

Acai states that the brand’s success story is set to continue into 2022 as it has invested in innovative fulfilment systems and office space and grown its workforce from four team members to 17 from October 2020 to December 2021 to match increasing demand for outdoorwear. They are also currently recruiting for a further three positions, which will raise their headcount to twenty.

Neil Mahon, chief operations officer at Acai, said in a statement: “We have invested in the latest technology to manage our full cycle of purchase, sales, finance and fulfilment for the next five years. This significant investment, alongside our recent move into purpose-built office and warehouse space will support our fast-growing domestic market and provide the platform to launch our brand internationally.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Acai adds that it has its eye on further growth initiatives including international expansion into Germany within the first quarter, which the brand hopes will support their ambitious target to double the business.

Founded in 2016 by co-founder and creative director Kasia Bromley and husband Joe, Acai offers women high performance and technical gear for the outdoors that is fashionable. Initially famed for its signature skinny outdoor trousers, Acai has expanded its offering to include a range of performance shorts, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters and accessories.

Kasia Bromley added: “I am delighted we have been able to support over 70,000 women to get outdoors and enjoy the health benefits of doing so. Our mission is to inspire and help women feel confident when they are outdoorsing and I look forward to sharing this message further as Acai grows and we increase our range further this year.”