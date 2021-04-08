Accessories brand Cacto announces its is carbon-negative

Carbon neutrality is no longer enough, states Mexican-American accessories brand Cacto, which is claiming to be the first carbon-negative fashion company in the Americas.

Cacto, which produces sustainable accessories made of cactus leather, has partnered with Swiss nonprofit organisation, On A Mission, which has measured and offset 150 percent of the company’s CO2 emissions through sustainable reforestation worldwide.

The measurement and offsetting process will take place every six months for the next 10 years, added Cacto, and marks only the beginning, as it is looking to offset at least 1,000 percent of the emissions it generates by the end of 2021 through more partnerships.

Jesus Chavez, founder of Cacto, said in a statement: “If we want to succeed in reaching net-zero carbon emissions well before 2050 and avoid the worst consequences of climate change, we must all work in concert in whatever capacity we are able to. Two words are key here: collaboration and ambition.

“We all need to do more, climate neutrality is no longer enough. Industries across the board need to benefit from existing technology and offsetting programs to become carbon negative and invest in new research and innovation to reach that goal faster. The decisions we make this decade will determine the fate of humanity for centuries to come. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. It is up to us now.”

Founded in California by the Latinx entrepreneur and climate activist, Cacto offers sustainable accessories made of organic cactus leather, which it states is free of toxic chemicals, is organic, vegan, and partially biodegradable. In addition, using cactus leather has zero waste, with the remaining organic material not used in the manufacturing process being exported and sold in the food industry.

Cactuses are the most abundant plants in Mexico, explains Cacto, and are extraordinary carbon sinks, as they capture CO2 from the atmosphere and then trap it underground as calcium carbonate. The accessories brand also notes that the process of creating the leather is regenerative and the plant is never damaged, as only mature leaves are cut, and they grow back in 6-8 months.

Cacto distributes its sleek, modern and functional accessories handcrafted by artisans in the state of Jalisco, Mexico to 190 countries.