Accessories brand Knomo acquired by Inc Retail Group

Luxury bags and accessories brand Knomo has been acquired by Inc Retail Group, a newly-launched division of Manchester-based marketing and advertising agency Inc & Co.

The acquisition of Knomo marks Inc & Co’s first foray into the retail world, though the company says more are in the pipeline.

The acquisition is part of Inc Retail Group's three-year growth and development plan that looks to diversify the company’s operations, group CEO Jack Mason said.

“Acquiring Knomo was a natural move for us, with the brand’s exquisite range of backpacks, briefcases, and laptop bags already well-loved across the UK, making it the perfect brand to blend into the Inc Retail offering,” Mason said in a statement.

Inc Retail Group will be headed up by newly-appointed managing director Dan Shaw who has previously been the board director of Jones Bootmaker and held senior positions at Gant UK, Tommy Hilfiger. Most recently, he was in charge of retail innovation at Intu shopping centres.

“Dan and I have a unique shared vision for how we believe we can reimagine the high street and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to make that vision come to life,” Mason said.

Shaw commented: “Having spent quite some time working in an advisory capacity with Jack and his team, there was a natural, clear synergy and shared vision with what we both want to achieve on the high street. It’s a very exciting opportunity that will allow me the freedom to draw upon my own experience to build a strong retail offer for the brands within the Inc Retail Group.”