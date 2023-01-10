Actress Julie Bowen and Conde Nast veteran Jill Biren to launch boys skincare brand

In response to the lack of product offerings for tween boys, actress Julie Bowen and Conde Nast’s Jill Biren have teamed up to launch a skincare and wellness brand, JB Skrub, dedicated to the adolescent group.

The duo, who are both mothers of boys themselves, saw a lack of representation for boys of this age in the market, and looked to create a brand that encouraged users to adopt a sense of ownership over their hygiene, a statement to FashionUnited read.

Products in its initial launch include a body wash, body spray, face lotion, face wash and toner pads, all of which sit at prices between 16 and 20 dollars.

According to the brand, each of the science-backed formulas utilises a proprietary blend of pre and probiotics, as well as antimicrobial ingredients.

The products were created with the intention of “exceeding” ‘Sephora-Clean’ standards, while also offering boys a simple, approachable solution to skincare.

JB Skrub will officially be launching January 10, 2023, and is set to leverage the social media platform and reach of Bowen, who has made a name for herself playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family.

Meanwhile, Biren, who worked as an advertising executive for Conde Nast for 16 years, will take on the role of general manager, overseeing sales, marketing and product development.