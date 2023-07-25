Adidas raises full year outlook

In the second quarter, currency neutral revenues were flat versus the prior year level. In euro terms, the company’s revenues declined 5 percent to 5.343 billion euros.

Raising its guidance for the year ahead, Adidas said, the company now expects currency neutral revenues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate compared to previous outlook of decline at a high-single-digit rate. The company’s underlying operating profit – excluding any one-offs related to Yeezy and the ongoing strategic review – is still anticipated to be around the break-even level.

The company added that including the positive impact from the first Yeezy drop, the potential write-off of the remaining Yeezy inventory of now 400 million euros and one-off costs related to the strategic review of up to 200 million euros, the company now expects to report an operating loss of 450 million euros in 2023 compared to the previous estimate of loss of 700 million euros.

The company said in a preliminary results statement that top and bottom-line development in the quarter was positively impacted by the first sale of some of its Yeezy inventory as announced at the end of May. In addition, the underlying adidas business also developed slightly better than expected.

The company’s gross margin was up 0.6 percentage points to 50.9 percent during the quarter, while operating profit reached 176 million euros compared to 392 million euros in the previous year, reflecting an operating margin of 3.3 percent.