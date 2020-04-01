Adidas stops 1 billion euro share buyback

Business
5 minutes ago
Berlin - Adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) said it stop a 1 billion euros share buyback it had planned for this year, citing economic uncertainty caused by the dynamic developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The adidas Executive Board decided to proactively adopt a conservative approach to liquidity management in order to preserve the company's financial flexibility in the current environment.(AFP)
