Aeffe FY18 sales increase by 11.2 percent

In the year 2018, Aeffe Group registered sales of 346.6 million euros (396.8 million dollars), a 11.2 percent increase at constant exchange and 10.9 percent at current exchange rates. The company said, revenues of the prêt-à-porter division amounted to 265.6 million euros (304 million dollars), up by 11.2 percent at constant exchange and 10.8 percent at current exchange rates, while revenues of the footwear and leather goods division increased by 9.3 percent to 118.3 million euros (135.4 million dollars) both at constant and current exchange rates.

Commenting on the preliminary results, Massimo Ferretti, Executive Chairman of Aeffe Spa, said in a statement: “In 2018 we recorded a very positive trend of our proprietary brands in the different distribution channels, thanks to the continuous commitment in term of stylistic research and high quality that determined our positioning strengthening.”

Review of Aeffe’s performance across geographies

In 2018, sales in the Italian market registered a 10.7 percent growth to 168.5 million euros (192.9 million dollars), driven by organic growth both in wholesale and in the retail channel. At constant exchange rates, sales in Europe, contributing to 23.2 percent of consolidated sales, increased by 4.6 percent, driven by the good performance in UK, Germany and Eastern Europe.

In Asia and in the rest of the world, the group’s sales totalled 80.1million euros (91.7 million dollars), an increase of 23.6 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by excellent trend in Greater China, which posted a 27.8 percent growth. Sales in Americas, contributing to 5 percent of consolidated sales, posted in the period a decrease of 1.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Wholesale sales posted a growth of 13.4 percent at constant exchange, contributing to 71.5 percent of consolidated sales, while sales at the company’s directly-operated stores (DOS), representing 25.1 percent of consolidated sales, grew by 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Royalty incomes, representing 3.4 percent of consolidated sales, recorded a 15 percent increase compared to 2017.

Picture:Marcus Mam for Moschino, Facebook/Moschino