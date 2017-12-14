Amazon India posts 67 per cent sales volume growth

The value of goods sold by Amazon India e-commerce platform rose 67 per cent year-on-year in September quarter. The gross sales by value also jumped 72 per cent during the quarter. However, sales volume growth of Amazon India has actually slowed down in comparison with the preceding two quarters. During January-March and April-June quarter this year, the company’s sales volume jumped 85 per cent and 88 per cent year-on-year.

The growth trajectory of the e-commerce giant showed promising growth numbers, and the company claimed that it grew at a faster pace than India’s home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart in April-September period.

Flipkart took a lead over Amazon during the festive season. Flipkart managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 5,000 crore during the Big Billion Days sale, whereas Amazon managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 2,500 – Rs 2,700 crore during Great Indian Festival sale. However, Amazon denied it lagged behind Flipkart and says the company continues to stay ahead of Flipkart on metrics such as app download, desktop and mobile visitors. Also, the company’s video streaming service Prime Video is one of the key enabler that contributes toward the growth.