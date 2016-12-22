Amazon invests Rs 2,100 crore in its India unit

Marking the single largest capital infusion so far in it bids to topple Flipkart from its perch atop one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for online retail, Amazon has invested Rs 2,010 crores in its Indian unit. The latest investment takes the total capital invested in Amazon Seller Services to over Rs 7,000 crores in the last 12 months.

This has been a year of aggressive expansion for Amazon in the country as it has launched a slew of global programs, including the ‘Prime subscription service’, where customers get guaranteed delivery in a day or two as well as early access to deals. Last week, it also launched Prime Video, for which Amazon has been tying up with a number of content creators.

Amazon, the Jeff Bezos-owned company which operates the online marketplace Amazon. in is estimated to have lost over Rs 1,000 crores in its bid to woo customers with special offers and discounts in the festive season in October, it is understood. It is losing about Rs 600 crores every month (non-sale months). The Seattle-based company will burn up nearly a $1billion this year in India as it races to outpace its Indian rivals.