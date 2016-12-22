Amazon invests Rs 2,100 crore in its India unit

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Marking the single largest capital infusion so far in it bids to topple
Flipkart
This has been a year of aggressive expansion for Amazon in the country as it has launched a slew of global programs, including the ‘Prime subscription service’, where customers get guaranteed delivery in a day or two as well as early access to deals. Last week, it also launched Prime Video, for which Amazon has been tying up with a number of content creators.
Amazon, the Jeff Bezos-owned company which operates the online marketplace Amazon. in is estimated to have lost over Rs 1,000 crores in its bid to woo customers with special offers and discounts in the festive season in October, it is understood. It is losing about Rs 600 crores every month (non-sale months). The Seattle-based company will burn up nearly a $1billion this year in India as it races to outpace its Indian rivals.
An Amazon India
more news
Most read
-
Demonetisation still tough on Indian textile industry but hope in sight
-
Myntra renegotiates better deal with foreign brands for Jabong
-
Flipkart holds its last big sale this year
-
Oner launches fashion jackets with new wash effects
-
Duke launches all new active wear collection for winter
-
HT Media reported to sell stake in UK-based Koovs
-
Sales of bridal wear at an all-time low due to demonetisation