Amazon undeterred by losses in India

Amazon India’s losses more than doubled in the financial year 2015-16. Amazon, which started operations in the country in June 2013, has already invested two billion dollars into its India business and in June this year has committed to spend another three billion dollars in India. The company’s revenues jumped to Rs 2,275 crores this year compared with Rs 1,022 crores last year. Amazon has invested in establishing infrastructure, opening new fulfilment centers and technology advancement. It is also investing on launching new products and new services for its customer and its sellers. The company is confident on its future growth.

Right now Amazon India is not thinking of profits and will continue to pump in capital into the local market. The plan is to think long term both in terms of top line and bottom-line. Amazon launched a host of global programs like Prime, Pantry, Subscribe and Save, Global Store, among others, which will be scaled up. The company will invest in various avenues such as infrastructure and logistics. Prime was its best selling product during the festive sale.

In a bid to expand its footprint, Amazon also moved into the daily essentials category in 2016, which involves selling fast-moving consumer goods like washing powder and biscuits. Consumables and fashion would probably settle down as its largest categories.