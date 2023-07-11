Ann Summers names Maria Hollins CEO

Lingerie and lifestyle brand Ann Summers has announced that its current managing director, Maria Hollins, is to become chief executive officer months after its former head Jacqueline Gold passed away.

Hollins initially joined the company in February 2019 as joint managing director, before assuming the position in its entirety in February 2022.

Prior to Ann Summers, she served in a slew of varying positions at a range of retail firms, including Asos, House of Fraser and Kidly, having first started her career as a merchandising specialist.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Ann Summers said: “Maria’s excellent leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering passion has led Ann Summers to enjoy great success in recent years, and as CEO she will continue to lead the way, shaping the future of our brand.”

Hollins succeeds Vanessa Gold, who stepped into the CEO role in February 2022 while Jacqueline stepped back to the position of executive chair.

Hollins steps into role formerly held by late Jacqueline Gold

Jacqueline ultimately passed away in March 2023 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

She was handed the Ann Summers business and its four initial stores in 1981 by her father David Gold.

The intimates and sex toy chain has now grown to become a 113 million pound business, boasting a retail network of 80 stores.

In her own statement, Hollins said: “I could not be happier to follow in the footsteps of two fabulous women Jacqueline Gold CBE and Vanessa Gold leading this iconic brand & brilliant team through the next chapter of our story. Honoured & delighted.”