Anthropologie establishes partnership with The Nature Conservancy

In line with Earth Month, high street brand Anthropologie has announced it has established a partnership with the environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy, which is dedicated to conserving land and water in 76 countries.

The partnership will see Anthropologie carry out window displays, financial donations, social media activations, employee volunteerism and in-store events, all with the hope of educating and engaging its customers on the organisation’s mission.

“We are incredibly inspired by the important work our partners at The Nature Conservancy have been doing for the past 70 plus years, and are so proud to team up with them to protect the lands and waters that give us life,” said Elizabeth Preis, chief marketing officer, in a news release.

Preis continued: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the Earth Month by giving back and supporting our planet’s pollinators. We invite our customers to join us in supporting The Nature Conservancy’s essential work.”

To kick off the partnership, the Urbn-owned brand will donate 35,000 dollars together with its sister label, Terrain, to The Nature Conservancy’s sustainability efforts.