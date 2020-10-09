Arket to open first South Korea store in early 2021

H&M-owned Arket has announced plans to open its first store in South Korea next year.

The new store will stock the Stockholm-based brand’s collections for men, women, children and the home, and comes after the label made its first expansion outside of Europe back in August when it opened a digital flagship store on Tmall.

The brand will announce the location of its South Korea store in early 2021.

“Opening the new store in Seoul is an incredibly exciting step for us, as it is our first physical location outside of Europe,” Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt said in a statement. “We are looking forward to finally bring the full Arket experience to the Korean market, where our aesthetics and values of sustainable design have had a strong following for many years.”

The Nordic label was launched in August 2017 and today has 21 physical stores across major European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin, as well as an international online store.