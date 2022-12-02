Asos interim chief financial officer to step down

Asos has announced that its interim chief financial officer Katy Mecklenburgh will be stepping down from the position following a six month notice period.

The news comes just one month after Mecklenburgh was appointed to the interim role after Asos’ former CFO Mat Dun exited the company in October 31, 2022.

On departing the retailer in May 2023, Mecklenburgh will be joining information technology company Softcat as CFO.

Asos said it will be continuing its process to appoint a new CFO.

The retailer last month revealed it would be cutting 100 head office jobs as part of its overarching cost-saving plan established by new CEO, José Antonio Ramos.

The move came after Asos reported that it had swung into the red, with its operating loss hitting almost 10 million pounds in its year to August 31.

Following his appointment, Ramos set about implementing a 12 month agenda to strengthen Asos and reorient the business through a new more flexible commercial structure.

Much of Ramos’ plan revolves around a reinforced leadership team with a “refreshed culture”, which will work towards the goal of generating long-term sustainable growth.