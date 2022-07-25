Asos reportedly delays autumn orders as shoppers tighten purse strings

Asos is reportedly delaying some of its autumn orders over concerns shoppers will reign in their fashion spending amid the cost of living crisis.

Suppliers of the UK e-tailer told The Mail on Sunday that some stock has been cancelled altogether on short notice in recent weeks.

But the fashion giant said Friday its cancellations were “not running at above normal levels at this time”, but that there had been “a few more postponements”, according to a statement seen by The Mail on Sunday.

The statement continued: “We outlined a new strategy in November last year, which included moves to buy on shorter lead times and tighten our inventory.

“Against this backdrop and in line with normal industry practice at this time of year, we have postponed a limited number of orders. We value our supplier relationships and will continue to work closely with them.”

However, one supplier told The Mail on Sunday that Asos had become “clogged up” and that cancellations could become more frequent in the coming weeks and months.

The news comes a month after Asos cut its profit outlook over uncertain consumer purchasing behaviour and the potential continuation of higher returns.