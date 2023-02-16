Asos responsible sourcing director to step down

Asos’ responsible sourcing director Simon Platts has announced he will be exiting the company after 10 years in the role.

Platts initially joined Asos in July 2013, after serving in a series of roles within the fashion industry.

Prior to Asos, Platts spent over 17 years at Next Group, where he held a number of increasingly responsible positions, moving up from a store floor manager to eventually become sales, sourcing and product development manager at Next Asia.

Most recently, he also held the role of head of buying at Blacks Leisure Group for over one year.

In a post on LinkedIn, Platts said: “What an amazing time I’ve had over the last nearly 10 years. And what a journey I’ve been on with Asos.

“I am now looking forward to seeing how I can continue on this journey to influence better in this amazing industry, from a different angle.”

It comes as Asos sees a number of changes to its leadership team in recent months, including the appointment of an interim CFO to aid in a turnaround strategy.

In November, the company announced further plans to scrap 100 jobs as its CEO, José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, looked into ways to cut costs.

The company experienced a fall in revenue over 2022, including in its Q4, where it said it had been faced with “challenging trading conditions and the prioritisation of structural profitability improvements and cash generation through a more disciplined approach to capital deployment”.