Authentic Brands Group files for U.S. IPO

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the parent company of brands including Judith Leiber, Aeropostale, and Brooks Brothers, has filed an IPO. The news was reported by Reuters. In a regulatory filing, Authentic Brands listed asset manager BlackRock Inc, U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, and American mall conglomerate Simon Property Group Inc. in its list of shareholders.

ABG currently has plans to list its stock under the symbol AUTH on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2020, ABG’s net income was 211 million, an increase from 72.5 million the previous year. The company’s total revenue rose 2 percent to 488.9 million dollars. The company is targeting a 10 billion dollar valuation in its IPO.

ABG has emerged as an acquisition king over the past several years. The brand now has over 30 labels in their portfolio and a fleet of 6000 stores. Last month, they agreed to acquire Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow, and Geoffrey Beene from PVH Corp., the owners of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The brand is seeking to continue their acquisition spree with more entertainment and broader lifestyle companies.