Authentic Brands Group names new chief financial officer

Authentic Brands Group, a brand development and marketing company, has announced the appointment of Kevin Wills as chief financial officer.

From his base in Authentic’s New York headquarters, Wills has been tasked with driving sustainable, long-term value at the group, through its financial strategy and performance.

To the role, he brings nearly two decades of experience in financial leadership spanning the fashion, retail and consulting industries.

Most recently, Wills served as CFO and member of the executive committee at US travel centre firm Pilot Company, prior to which he held the same or similar positions at various fashion labels.

These included Coach-parent Tapestry and department store group Saks, where he had also served in a number of various financial leadership roles over the course of 16 years.

In a release, Authentic’s founder, chairman and CEO, Jamie Salter, said: “Kevin brings a strong track record of guiding strong financial growth across a broad range of public and private companies.

“His diverse experience makes him uniquely qualified to support Authentic’s expansion and accelerate our brand-building playbook worldwide.”

In addition, Wills commented on Authentic’s track record of growth and “robust market position” that support the company’s strategic development.

He added: “I am excited about the vast global opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to collaborating with Jamie, the executive team and the entire finance department to optimise value and benefits for all shareholders.”