Authentic Brands Group secures 500 million dollar investment

Authentic Brands Group, the conglomerate that owns the likes of Reebok, Ted Baker and Juicy Couture, has announced that it has secured a 500 million dollar follow-on investment from its current investor General Atlantic.

Authentic said that it plans to leverage the partnership with the growth equity firm to help support worldwide expansion and accelerate its business model, centred around connecting brands with its network to optimise value.

Since partnering with General Atlantic back in 2017, Authentic has secured nearly two billion dollars in total invested capital from the firm and has executed nearly 30 brand acquisitions.

In a release, Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of Authentic, said: “General Atlantic’s increased investment in Authentic is a testament to the strength of our proprietary brand platform, business model and team.

“General Atlantic takes an innovative investment approach and shares our vision for building brand value for the long term.

“We are proud to be part of General Atlantic’s selective portfolio of first-movers and established companies and look forward to continuing to partner with them to evolve and scale our model worldwide.”

In the past year, Authentic has been on a major acquisition streak, snapping up a series of vastly different brands to expand and diversify its portfolio.

Among its new additions are the likes of Ted Baker, Hunter and lifestyle company Boardriders, while it also struck up a strategic partnership with David Beckham to co-own and manage his global brand.

Now, the group’s 40-plus brand portfolio generates more than 25 billion dollars in global annual sales, it noted, with a retail footprint spanning 150 countries.