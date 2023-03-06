Bath & Body Works appoints Thomas Kuhn as independent board member

Bath & Body Works, Inc. has appointed Thomas J. Kuhn, an experienced lawyer, finance executive and board member, as a new independent member of the board, effective March 10, 2023.

Kuhn is currently managing member of Doorbrook LLC and formerly held senior roles at investment banking firm Allen & Company LLC and the law firm of Covington & Burling LLP. Third Point LLC recommended Kuhn as an additional candidate for the company’s board.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Sarah Nash, board chair, said in a statement: “The board was impressed with Tom’s background as a strategic advisor to numerous companies and boards of directors. We are confident that Tom’s 35 year history as a respected financial and legal advisor, including working with consumer companies, will bring an important perspective to Bath & Body Works as it focuses on its key strategic initiatives to maximise shareholder value.”

Kuhn’s appointment follows the recently announced appointments of independent directors Lucy Brady, president, grocery & snacks at Conagra Brands, who was also recommended by Third Point, and Steve Voskuil, senior vice president and chief financial officer at The Hershey Company. With these three new directors, the Board now comprises 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent and seven of whom are members of diverse communities.

“Bath & Body Works is a leading personal care and fragrance company that has taken the right steps to position itself for future growth. I look forward to working with this refreshed board and management team as the company looks to continue delivering strong performance and long-term shareholder value,” Kuhn added.

Prior to Doorbrook, Kuhn was senior advisor and special counsel at Oscar Health, which he joined following his employment at the law firm of Covington & Burling LLP, where he served as counsel until 2021. From 2000 through 2013, Kuhn was a managing director at investment banking firm Allen & Company LLC. Prior to joining Allen & Company, he was the senior vice president and general counsel of USA Networks, Inc.