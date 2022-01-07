Bath & Body Works updates on Q4 earnings outlook

Updating its outlook for the fourth quarter, Bath & Body Works, Inc. said that the company currently expects earnings per share will be at the high end of its previous guidance of 2.10 dollars to 2.25 dollars, compared to earnings per share from continuing operations of 1.96 dollars in 2020.

Commenting on the update, Andrew Meslow, the company’s chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased with our Holiday results, which exceeded our expectations, driven by strong customer response to our Holiday assortment.”

The company expects fourth quarter sales at the high end of its previous guidance for a mid- to high-single digit percent increase compared to 2020.