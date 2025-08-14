Birkenstock remains on growth path in Q3, confirms forecasts

German footwear brand Birkenstock continued its growth trajectory in the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. This was revealed in an interim report published on Thursday by its New York Stock Exchange-listed parent company, Birkenstock Holding plc.

Group revenue reached 635 million euros in the months from April to June. This represented growth of 12 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for exchange rate changes, revenue increased by 16 percent.

Wholesale business revenue increased by 15 percent (18 percent currency adjusted) to 390.2 million euros. The company's own retail business achieved an increase of 9 percent (12 percent currency adjusted) to 243.9 million euros.

Birkenstock reports double-digit revenue growth across all regions

Birkenstock recorded double-digit growth in all market regions in the past quarter. In the Americas, revenue increased by 10 percent (16 percent currency adjusted) to 312.3 million euros. In the EMEA region, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, revenue increased by 13 percent in the reporting currency and currency adjusted to 258.6 million euros.

The Asia-Pacific region once again saw the most dynamic development, with revenue growth of 21 percent (24 percent currency adjusted) to 63.2 million euros.

Net profit increases by 73 percent

Due to price increases and better utilisation of production facilities, the gross margin increased to 60.5 percent, compared to 59.5 percent in the same quarter of the previous year. This led to a 17 percent increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 218.3 million euros.

Reported net profit reached 129.2 million euros, exceeding the prior-year figure by 73 percent. Adjusted for special effects, profit increased by 26 percent to 116 million euros.

Annual forecasts remain unchanged

Birkenstock CEO, Oliver Reichert, believes the company remains on track. “The results in the third quarter demonstrate the strong foundation of our brand,” he said in a statement, highlighting the recent margin improvements. Reichert emphasised: “We believe we are well-positioned to manage the impact of the current US-EU agreement, which includes 15 percent tariffs, through a combination of price adjustments, cost discipline and inventory management, thus securing the long-term health and profitability of the Birkenstock brand.”

In view of the current figures, management maintained its existing annual forecasts. For 2024/25, it continues to expect currency-adjusted revenue growth “at the upper end” of the original target corridor of 15 to 17 percent.

The forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin remains at 31.3 to 31.8 percent. The “significant weakness” of the US dollar has already been taken into account, the company stated.