Björn Borg revenues increase 14 percent for Q3

The company said on Friday its Q3 net profit slipped. Revenues climbed by 14 percent from the same period last year.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 27 million Swedish krona, decreased from 29 million Swedish krona last year. Revenues surged to 230.6 million Swedish krona. Compared to 14 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to 12 percent.

Björn Borg AB (BORG: SS) is the parent company of the Swedish Björn Borg sports fashion brand. The Björn Borg trademark was registered in the late 1980s after the tennis legend Björn Borg won the Wimbledon tennis championship 5 years in a row. The brand was established in the Swedish fashion market in the first half of the 1990s focusing on underwear. Today the company also offers sportswear, footwear, bags and eyewear. Björn Borg products are sold in around 20 markets with a focus on northern Europe.

Picture:Bjorn Borg website