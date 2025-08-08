Blanche Copenhagen faces closure after insolvency

Danish womenswear brand Blanche Copenhagen appears to be on the brink of closure. After the company had to file for insolvency in June, the journey has come to an end for Bjørn Krøyer. Krøyer joined as an investor two years ago and then took over the management of the company. The CEO announced the closure on Thursday on the career network LinkedIn.

After joining, the company was restructured in record time. The team was rebuilt and the brand redefined. Shortly after, "the global fashion industry was hit by one of the most severe crises in its history," said the brand’s chief executive officer. "Despite great efforts, bold decisions and an excellent team, we ultimately could not withstand the market forces."

Krøyer thanked all suppliers, partners and other supporters in his post. He now wants to take a step back to reflect and decide how to proceed.

The brand, which focuses particularly on denim pieces, but also products with Scandinavian minimalism, is also available at retailers such as Zalando, Scandi Club and Anthropologie. The Blanche online shop is already offline.