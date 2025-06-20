Bluestar Alliance appoints new leadership at Palm Angels as expansion begins

Months after its takeover of Palm Angels, Bluestar Alliance has announced a number of leadership changes for the streetwear brand as it looks towards international growth and expanding product categories.

The brand management firm, which also owns the likes of Off-White, Scotch & Soda and Hurley, has named Luca Donnini as Palm Angels’ general manager and Alberto Furlan as head of design. This is according to a report by WWD, to which the brand confirmed the appointments.

Donnini, who also serves as co-CEO of SportLux, has been tasked with expanding Palm Angels’ global footprint, while further building up its product strategy and growing certain categories.

Alongside his current roles, Donnini has previously held notable positions across the fashion industry, including international president at Max Mara, CEO of Temperley London and president at Guess Europe.

His appointment at Palm Angels comes as Bluestar Alliance enters a strategic partnership with SportLux, which operates, manages and develops global brands.

Palm Angels plots international stores and strengthening creative ties

In a statement, Donnini said the company’s goal was to “deepen our roots in street culture while introducing elevated fashion into new global markets”. He continued: “This includes expanding distribution, opening international stores, launching new collaborations, and strengthening our connection to Gen Z consumers."

For Furlan, meanwhile, the new role is a promotion from his prior position as men’s ready-to-wear designer, which he took up in 2017. Since then, he has worked with Palm Angels’ founder Francesco Ragazzi to shape the brand’s creative identity, which he intends to stay true to in his new title.

Furlan commented: “I want to strengthen our ties to global creative scenes, particularly through music and art, and connect with those people who resonate with the spirit of Palm Angels."

Bluestar Alliance snapped up Palm Angels from the bankruptcy-ridden New Guards Group in February, after which Ragazzi stepped back from the brand. The company is eyeing new stores over the coming years, with fresh locations due to open in Dubai and Mumbai this year, followed by stores in Athens and New York next spring.

FashionUnited has contacted Bluestar Alliance for its own confirmation.