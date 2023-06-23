Boohoo reaffirms FY outlook as shareholders revolt over executive pay

Boohoo has reaffirmed its full-year outlook amid a shareholder revolt over executive bonuses.

The fast fashion e-tailer’s CEO John Lyttle was handed a bonus of 651,000 pounds for the year to February - the same amount as his annual salary.

Over 32 percent of the group’s shareholders voted against its remuneration report at its general meeting on June 22.

Responding to the vote, Boohoo said: “Over the coming months, the board will reflect on the result [...], and the Remuneration Committee looks forward to ongoing engagement with the group's shareholders as it continues to shape the group's future remuneration policy.”

Earlier this month, advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged shareholders to vote against the pay package.

“There is no compelling rationale for this adjustment, taking into account overall performance,” ISS said in a statement.

Full-year losses

That came after the Manchester-based group in May announced a 11 percent drop in revenue to 1.77 billion pounds in the year to February 28, while it made a pre-tax loss of 90.7 million pounds.

Its share price has dropped over 40 percent in the past year.

However, Boohoo reaffirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday as it said it expects to return to profitable growth in the second half of the year.

The company said: “The group's execution of its Back to Growth strategy continues apace and guidance remains unchanged from that issued previously in May, with an expectation to return to profitable growth in the second half of the financial year as a result of the anticipated benefits from investments being made across price, product and proposition.

“This is expected to improve adjusted EBITDA year-on-year and the Group continues to focus on maintaining its strong balance sheet.”

Boohoo expects revenue to be between flat and down 5 percent for the year.