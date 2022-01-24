Boss reveals new logo as its returns to winter skiwear category

German fashion brand Boss has introduced a new logo design as it announced a four-year partnership with the Austrian Hahnenkamm Races, seeing the label return to the skiing sponsorship arena after a long break.

The partnership was present at the event that took place January 21 to 23, where the new Boss branding was also on display, featuring a bolder graphic logo. Banners, cable cars, a hot air balloon, ski runs and more sported the new design, with the general event area also home to a number of branded take-overs.

In a release, Daniel Grieder, the CEO of Hugo Boss, the parent company of Boss, expressed the company’s excitement over the new logo.

Grieder added: “The Hahnenkamm Races are legendary, making them the perfect setting for such a historic moment. We look forward to creating unique experiences for the visitors off the slopes in the years to come and to inspiring a global audience for Boss.”

Boss further stated that the new branding is just “a teaser” of a more “comprehensive brand refresh” that the label has planned for 2022.

Alongside the announcement, the brand additionally revealed a limited-edition silver ski jacket, reminiscent of archival Boss looks from 2002. The padded jacket, also sporting the logo, was made using recycled materials and patented technology, enabling the wearer to be found by rescuers on the slopes if need be.