Burberry partners with The Brit School on course and bursary prize

Luxury fashion label Burberry has unveiled a new partnership with The Brit School in a bid to both support fashion education and aid young people from global majority backgrounds when entering the industry.

Through the duo’s two-year partnership, the brand will sponsor the school’s Fashion, Styling and Textile (FST) course, alongside the introduction of a new Stepping Stones Bursary Prize for final-year students.

Burberry said the sponsorship would help the school continue to offer its facilities and educational off-site visits at no cost to families.

Participants are also set to benefit from the institute’s enrichment programme, a scheme Burberry will be taking part in where industry experts offer group and individual mentorship as part of the course.

In a release, Stuart Worden, principle of The Brit School, said: "This is a defining moment for The Brit School to be partnering with Burberry, a leader in the British creative industries.

“The Brit School is both a shelter for students to be who they want to be and a springboard to achieve ambitious career goals in the creative world.

“Through Burberry’s generous support, we’re looking forward to connecting our students to industry professionals and offering enhanced facilities on our FST course for students to train to professional standards and be industry ready."

Meanwhile, the simultaneous bursary prize will be awarded to two graduating year 13 students of global majority background ahead of the beginning of their career.