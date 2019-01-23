Burberry's comparable sales up by 1 percent, affirms outlook

For the third quarter to December 29, 2018, Burberry Group Plc reported total revenues of 711 million pounds compared to 719 million pounds in the same quarter last year, representing a decline of 1 percent at reported FX and 2 percent and constant FX. Comparable stores sales for the quarter were up 1 percent compared to 2 percent increase last year.

“I am pleased with our progress in the quarter as we continued to build brand heat around our new creative vision and shift consumer perception of Burberry. Excitement is growing ahead of next month’s launch of Riccardo’s debut collection. We will continue to manage the business dynamically as we reposition the brand. We confirm our outlook for the full year,” said Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Burberry in a statement.

The company said, strong festive campaign with social conversation reached 57 million consumers and there was a consistent performance across regions with Asia Pacific benefiting from Mainland China, where sales were up mid-single digits. Sales in EMEIA showed a small improvement in tourist spending quarter on quarter, while Americas was impacted by softer footfall trends. There was a 1 percent reduction in total retail space with two net closures in the quarter.

Burberry is maintaining its full year guidance of broadly stable revenue and adjusted operating margin at CER and the delivery of 100 million pounds cumulative cost savings.

Picture:Facebook/Burberry