Burberry to release book celebrating heritage

Burberry is joining the publishing craze with the launch of a new book that will celebrate its British heritage.

Fittingly entitled ‘Burberry’ and created alongside luxury publisher Assouline, the book will highlight the brand’s 165 year lifespan, with content from the Burberry archive and beyond.

Over the span of five chapters and featuring 200 illustrations, the book will depict Burberry’s evolution from its founding as a family-run company in 1856, to its current stance as a global luxury brand.

In a release, Carly Eck, brand curator, archive, said: “Burberry is a story of creativity, exploration, innovation and community – all of which continue to be at the heart of the brand.

'Burberry' book. Image: Burberry

“In unearthing a dormant treasure trove, countless gold nuggets have been revealed.

“This book, the only one to be endorsed by the brand in recent times, presents a panorama of the company’s extraordinary heritage, which deserves to be widely celebrated. It’s the stuff of legends.”

Eck provided a foreword for the book while its text has been created by Alexander Fury, who has previously worked on books for Vivienne Westwood and Zuhair Murad and is currently the fashion features director at Another Magazine.

The book will be available to purchase at Burberry and Assouline stores from March 28, and will retail at a price of 150 pounds.