Calida Group to appoint Felix Sulzberger as chairman, CEO Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart steps down

At the upcoming annual general meeting on April 19, 2023, Calida Holding AG will propose Felix Sulzberger, Allan Kellenberger, Thomas Stöcklin and Eric Sibbern for election to the board of directors.

The company said in a release that also proposed for shareholder approval will be the re-election of current independent board members Laurence Bourdon-Tracol, Patricia Gandji, Gregor Greber and Stefan Portmann.

Erich Kellenberger, a longtime board member, former CEO and representative of the founding family, will not be standing for re-election in order to hand over the reins within the family. Likewise, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, nine years on the board, including three years as chairman and Lukas Morscher, four years on the board, have decided not to stand for re-election.

Additionally, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group, has informed the board that he is stepping down from his position for personal reasons. Until the appointment of a successor, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart will continue to perform his duties as CEO.

Commenting on the board changes, Stefan Portmann, vice chairman said: "Together with the new members of the board of directors and the new representatives of the Kellenberger family and Veraison, we will implement the defined strategy and set new accents. The board of directors deeply regrets the resignation of Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart and thanks him for his great commitment, the successful launch of the current strategy and the record results."

Calida Group to appoint Felix Sulzberger as chairman

The company added that the Kellenberger family has decided to maintain its role as anchor shareholder and intends to remain involved in the Calida Group over the medium term and remain committed to the Accelerate 2026 strategy.

Felix Sulzberger will be proposed as an independent member and chairman of the board of directors. As a former member of the board and a longtime CEO of the Calida Group, Felix Sulzberger, The company further said, has proven expertise and knowledge in the fashion and underwear industry and will bring an industry insider’s edge to the board. Among his other positions, Felix Sulzberger is currently a member of the board of directors of the Holy Fashion Group and chairman of the advisory board of Finatem Private Equity based in Frankfurt.

Allan Kellenberger will be proposed for election to the board as the new Kellenberger family representative. As a direct descendant of the founding family, Allan Kellenberger was steeped in the organisation and operations of the Calida Group from an early age. Prior to his tenures with the Lafuma Group and Millet, from 2017 to 2019, Allan Kellenberger worked for the Tally Weijl brand in various roles in Switzerland and abroad. He holds a master’s degree in fashion, experience and design management from SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Geneva.

Calida Group announces board changes

Thomas Stöcklin will be proposed for election as an independent member. A business administration graduate and a public accountant, Thomas Stöcklin has been the chief financial officer of Manor AG since 2018.

Eric Sibbern will be proposed for election as the new representative of Veraison SICAV. He is a senior partner and member of management with Veraison Capital AG and is a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, capital market law and risk management. Before joining Veraison Capital AG, Eric Sibbern worked for Credit Suisse AG as a director on the M&A/corporate development team. Prior to this, he was a lawyer with Homburger AG in Zurich and a foreign associate with Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York City. Eric Sibbern holds a master's degree in law from the University of Zurich and was admitted as an attorney-at-law in 2010. He also holds a master's degree in banking and finance from the University of St Gallen.