Calvin Klein’s Carolyn Bessette moment is an opportunity PVH didn’t take

When Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy appears on screen in the new television series Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, viewers see a fashion moment that once defined an era: slip dresses, camel coats, clean tailoring and an almost monastic restraint.

It was the look of 1990s Calvin Klein, the label where Bessette worked as a publicist before marrying John F. Kennedy Jr.

Three decades later, the aesthetic has returned with force. Editors are revisiting Bessette’s wardrobe, social media feeds are filled with recreations of her outfits, and a new generation is discovering the pared-back elegance that once defined American minimalism.

Yet one player has remained notably quiet, PVH Corp., the parent company that owns Calvin Klein.

A cultural moment without the brand

The renewed interest around Bessette represents a rare convergence of fashion nostalgia and mainstream entertainment. Period dramas have long proven capable of driving consumer interest, from Regency silhouettes after Bridgerton to the 1980s revival sparked by Stranger Things.

In theory, the moment should have been tailor-made for Calvin Klein.

The brand’s 1990s heyday, under founder Calvin Klein, helped define a stripped-back visual language that permeated fashion, retail and advertising. Campaigns shot by photographers such as Steven Meisel and Bruce Weber distilled a distinctly American form of minimalism: clean denim, spare tailoring and monochrome interiors. Bessette herself became one of its most recognisable unofficial ambassadors. Yet despite the cultural momentum, there has been little visible attempt by the brand to tap into the renewed fascination.

A different Calvin Klein

Part of the explanation lies in how much the company has changed.

When PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003, it inherited a brand that had already begun drifting away from the tightly controlled aesthetic universe created by its founder. In the years that followed, the label evolved into a global lifestyle business, with underwear, denim, fragrance and licensing emerging as the principal engines of growth. While runway collections continued to shape the brand’s image for a period, most notably during Raf Simons’s brief tenure as chief creative officer, they were never central to its commercial model, and were discontinued after his departure in 2018.

Today’s Calvin Klein is built around high-impact campaigns and celebrity-driven marketing, most recently featuring Jeremy Allen White, rather than the rarefied minimalism that defined the brand in the 1990s. The Madison Avenue flagship stands as a relic of that earlier era.

In other words, the brand that Bessette once worked for is not quite the same brand consumers encounter today.

Still, it feels like a missed opportunity and does not mean the moment could not have been leveraged. According to Bloomberg, searches for Calvin Klein spiked 139 percent at the RealReal, the luxury resale platform, in the 12 days following the broadcast of the first episode.

Few companies possess the marketing budgets and global retail footprint of PVH. Even without redesigning entire collections, there were relatively simple ways the company could have acknowledged the renewed interest in its heritage.

Retail merchandising alone might have captured the mood. Stores could have spotlighted archival imagery from the 1990s, curated minimalist wardrobe staples or created capsule assortments built around neutral tailoring and slip silhouettes. Digital campaigns might have revisited the brand’s iconic monochrome aesthetic, the white walls, black tables, orchids and spare visual language that once defined its stores.

Such moves would not have required Calvin Klein to recreate its past wholesale. But they might have reintroduced younger consumers to the cultural legacy that helped shape modern American fashion.

Nostalgia as capital

For heritage brands, nostalgia can be a powerful form of capital. Labels such as Gucci and Prada have repeatedly mined their archives to reconnect with new audiences while reinforcing their long-term identity.

Calvin Klein arguably possesses one of the most recognisable visual archives in fashion, from its 1990s advertising to the stark retail environments designed with architects such as John Pawson.

The resurgence of interest in Bessette’s style suggests that archive still resonates.

Culture moves faster than corporations

It is also possible the timing simply caught the company off guard, or prompted a degree of caution. Large global brands typically plan campaigns months in advance, while cultural moments can emerge almost overnight. Ryan Murphy, the series creator, experienced this last year when early camera-test images sparked a wave of criticism online. Fans and fashion observers argued the wardrobe failed to capture Bessette’s exacting minimalist style, pointing to details such as an oversized coat, the wrong scale of Hermes handbag and hair colour that did not match her signature shade. Murphy later clarified that the images were only preliminary fittings, but the episode illustrated how intensely Bessette’s image is still policed, and may have made brands wary of stepping too closely into the conversation.

But the renewed fascination with Bessette, and with 1990s minimalism more broadly, shows little sign of fading. The aesthetic has already re-entered the fashion conversation, resurfacing in contemporary runway collections and across social media.

It is ironic that Calvin Klein, a brand that helped define the look, is once again dominating the cultural mood. This time, however, the conversation is largely happening without it.