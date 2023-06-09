Carhartt appoints new VP of global merchandising

American label Carhartt has announced the appointment of Tara Roemke as vice president of global merchandising as it looks towards identifying marketplace opportunities.

Reporting to chief brand officer Susan Hennike, Roemke will serve as the general manager of Carhartt’s Men’s and Carhartt Company Gear business, where she will be responsible for growing and developing the divisions and their product strategies.

The company has tasked her with leading the Men’s merchandising team, collaborating across departments and business units to ensure each season’s product assortments are brought to market.

In a release, Hennike said: "Tara has an impressive track record of developing and implementing strategic product plans that authentically reach diverse audiences to drive business.

"We are so pleased that she is bringing her expertise to Carhartt and will grow our Men's category and our PPE business in new ways while delivering the premium, durable workwear that our consumers depend on each day."

Roemke joins Carhartt after spending 13 years at Ariat International, where she most recently served as vice president of apparel and denim product management.

Prior to Ariat, Roemke held various roles at Levi Strauss and Gap Inc over the course of six years.