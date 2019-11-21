Cato Fashions Q3 profits climb 50 percent

The company said on Thursday its Q3 net profit surged. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 0.5 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 6 million dollars, grew from 4 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues increased to 189 million dollars.

Cato Corporation is an American retailer of women's fashions and accessories. The company, founded in 1946, operates approximately 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 31 states under the names Cato, Versona, It’s Fashion and It's Fashion Metro.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]

