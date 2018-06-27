Chairman designate's wife Marian Murphy buys 5000 Burberry shares

Burberry Group Plc has announced that Marian Murphy, wife of Dr Gerry Murphy, chairman designate and a Director of the company, purchased 5,000 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each in the company on June 22, 2018 at a price of 21.57 pence per share or worth 107,850 pounds (1,42,597 dollars).

In April, the company had said, Gerry Murphy has been appointed to the board as chairman designate concluding the process initiated in June 2017 led by Senior Independent Director Jeremy Darroch to name a successor to Sir John Peace by the end of 2018.

Murphy brings vast experience as Chair and senior board member to Burberry, having served as non-executive director of companies including British American Tobacco plc, Merlin Entertainments plc and Reckitt Benckiser plc. He is currently Chairman of Tate and Lyle plc and of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, Blackstone’s principal European entity. Before joining Blackstone as a senior managing director in its private equity group, he served as CEO of Kingfisher plc, Carlton Communications, Exel plc and Greencore Group plc.

Picture:Burberry website