Chequers Capital buys Riri from Gilde Buy Out Partners

Chequers Capital has acquired Riri, manufacturer of zippers and buttons for the high-end luxury fashion and accessories industries, from funds advised by Gilde Buy Out Partners. The company said in a statement that completion of the transaction is expected to be finalized in November 2018.

Commenting on the development, Renato Usoni, CEO of Riri said in a statement: “We are proud of and thankful for the successful years of partnership with Gilde during which we further enhanced Riri’s positioning as a leading partner for highly demanding clients in the luxury apparel and leather goods industries. Under the new ownership with Chequers Capital, we will be able to continue with our defined strategy on our path of growth and success. At the same time, we will benefit from the support of the experienced Chequers Capital team, their resources and network.”

Chequers Capital acquires Riri

Headquartered in Mendrisio, Switzerland, Riri has a history dating back to 1923, with a long tradition in zippers and buttons production and is positioned as a highly innovative supplier to its customers with its three brands Riri (metal and plastic molded zippers), Meras (nylon and non-polished metal zippers) and Cobrax (buttons). Through its dedicated production sites located in Mendrisio (Switzerland), as well as in Padova, Palazzolo and Tirano (all in Italy), Riri offers innovative and complete in-house developed product solutions to its customers.

“Riri represents a good example of the niche manufacturing companies we are keen to invest in, combining Swiss Made quality with Italian design. Chequers is ready to fully support the company in its growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions,” added Philippe Guerin and Sven Schulze, Directors at Chequers.

Picture:Riri website