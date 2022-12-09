Christian Dior SE names Antoine Arnault as CEO

Christian Dior SE has confirmed its board of directors has named Antoine Arnault as chief executive officer of Christian Dior SE and vice-chairman of the board of directors.

Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive at LVMH, will replace Sidney Toledano, who has decided to leave his executive management position at Christian Dior SE.

In a short statement, the luxury label said: “This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on December 6, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated.”

Sidney Toledano exits Christian Dior SE

Antoine Arnault started his career in the advertising department of Louis Vuitton and has risen through the ranks at LVMH. His first chief executive role was at the Italian label Berluti, where he transformed the footwear business into an international luxury lifestyle brand for men. He is also chairman of luxury cashmere retailer Loro Piana .

Commenting on Toledano’s departure, Bernard Arnault, chairman of the board of directors of Christian Dior SE, together with the other members of the board of directors, said: “We warmly thank Sidney Toledano for the utmost professionalism he has always demonstrated while serving this mandate of trust.”