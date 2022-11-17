Circular textiles firm Debrand secures strategic investment from WM

Debrand, a “reverse logistics” textile solutions provider, has announced it had received a strategic investment in its textile recycling from environmental solutions company WM.

The North American investor is looking to leverage Debrand’s expertise and technology to offer new textile recycling capabilities for its customers and provide circular solutions across the region.

Vancouver-based Debrand said it is focused on reverse logistics for the fashion and retail industry, with it already counting Canadian labels Lululemon, Canada Goose and Everlane among its customers.

In a release, Amelia Eleiter, the co-founder of the company, said: “We work with our customers to unlock the highest-value for their products by extending the products’ life through reuse or recycling.

“Not only will WM’s investment allow us to integrate our solutions at scale across North America, but we will also be able to empower new and existing customers’ to run efficient and profitable circular systems.”

The release went on to state that the funding will accelerate the company’s plans to grow its operations, capabilities, customer network and team in support of both existing and new customers.

It added that it is expecting “significant demand and growth” in its solutions as companies respond to climate change and the move towards a circular economy.

Debrand’s solution revolves around sorting, identifying and allocating finite resources to their highest-value channel to increase sustainability potential and efficiency.

The terms of the investment agreement were not disclosed.