Clarks annual turnover drops

For the year to December 31, 2022, footwear retailer C & J Clark International Limited (Clarks) posted a turnover of 502.8 million pounds compared to 511.9 million pounds in the previous year.

The company attributed the decrease in turnover to global supply chain issues in the first half of 2022, which impacted late product delivery, reduced availability of stock and quality issues.

The company said in a filing with the Companies House UK that reduced stock availability led to lower levels of conversion in store and online.

The company’s profit after tax in the period under review declined to 22.6 million pounds compared to 31.5 million pounds in the prior year.