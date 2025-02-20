Club L London doubles 2024 turnover

Luxury womenswear brand Club L London has doubled its turnover to 44 million pounds in 2024, achieving a 51 percent year-on-year growth.

“We’ve delivered another strong year of profitable growth while investing heavily in our infrastructure, including our bespoke warehouse and flagship Manchester HQ,” said Katie Randev, founder & CEO of Club L London.

“While inflationary concerns and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis continue to impact consumers and businesses alike, we have continued to grow despite the challenging climate.”

This buoyant performance is fueled by aggressive international expansion, particularly in the US and Middle East, alongside operational excellence.

For the year under review, the company’s gross profit also rose to 23.3 million pounds and cash reserves increased by 58.4 percent, further strengthening its financial position.

The company attributed strong results to expansion into key global markets, particularly the US and Middle East, and the brand's dedicated fulfilment centre optimising logistics, improving customer satisfaction and retention.