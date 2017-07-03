Coach Posting Notable Gain After Canaccord Genuity Initiates At Buy

- DPA |
-
Luxury goods maker Coach (COH) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Friday, climbing by 1.6 percent. Coach is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in over three years.
The advance by shares of Coach comes after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating. (DPA)
more news
Latest jobs
Most read
-
Sustainable Textile Innovations: Piñatex, the vegan alternative to leather
-
Menswear designer to watch out for: Virgil Abloh from Off-White
-
Fashion's biggest brands commit to new Bangladesh Accord
-
H&M continues retail expansion, posts 9 percent rise in Q2 profit
-
Rajesh Shah appointed NIFT chairperson