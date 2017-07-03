Fashionunited
Coach Posting Notable Gain After Canaccord Genuity Initiates At Buy

Luxury goods maker Coach (COH) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Friday, climbing by 1.6 percent. Coach is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in over three years.

The advance by shares of Coach comes after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating. (DPA)

