Coty unveils new project for niche fragrances

Beauty giant Coty has expanded its fragrance offering with the launch of Infiniment Coty Paris, a project that the company has said is its “most ambitious” to date.

The collection, which is expected to launch globally in 2024, will include a range of 14 scents and is the first fragrance with patents pending for both its formulation and packaging, Coty noted.

Speaking on the project, Coty CEO, Sue Nabi, said in a release: “Infiniment Coty Paris is a creation that marks a natural progression for the company, fusing beauty, science and art.

“Today’s announcement is a small teaser of all that is to come in the coming months, when we unveil the full extent of this exciting project to consumers across the globe.”

The project was revealed during a gala event held by Coty at the Villa Botanica, where the group outlined its new ‘Coty Protopia’ initiative, which the fragrance project is linked to.

The company said that the idea behind the initiative was to drive bold and creative expression, representing a new approach to beauty through the use of innovation and science.

Another element unveiled by Coty – again intertwined in ‘Coty Protopia’ – was the launch of a new serum under its skincare line Orveda, entitled ‘OmniPotent Concentrate’, which the brand’s CEO Nicolas Vu said sat at the “crossroads of scientific innovation in the areas of microbiome and cellular longevity”.

At the gala, Orveda also announced a new collaboration with the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation to sponsor aspiring fashion designers from across Africa and Asia.

Nabi said of the newly unveiled moves: “At Coty, we firmly believe that no one can control or dictate what is, or is not, beautiful.

“The future of beauty we strive to create is one anchored in a deep respect for, and commitment to, infinite expressions of individual beauty and experiences.”