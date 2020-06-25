Crocs opens new global headquarters

Casual footwear brand Crocs, Inc. announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado on Wednesday.

The 90,000 square foot facility, located 20 miles outside of Denver, is intended to “put employees’ needs front and center”, as well as allow Crocs to expand its hiring possibilities, the company said.

“Niwot was our home for more than 16 years, and the facility and Niwot community played a big part in helping our company grow,” explained Shannon Sisler, Crocs SVP and chief people officer, in a statement. “With an increasingly competitive workforce, and a need to give our employees a ‘home for work’ feeling, our new workspace in the ATRIA campus in neighboring Broomfield will allow us to continue attracting the best talent in the industry.”

In addition to collaboration areas and conference rooms, the new office space will feature indoor and outdoor work areas, one-on-one rooms for private conversations and wayfinding technology to help employees navigate their paths to a meeting.

Crocs additionally joins the list of brands who are giving back to the community and providing Covid-19 relief. The company has pledged donations to the Broomfield Chamber of commerce, as well as the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce for its “Prosper Colorado” initiative, a research and communications project that identifies the barriers preventing all residents from achieving economic success.

"Like so many other businesses, Crocs has felt the impact of the Covid-19 virus across our business. The onset of the virus actually delayed this opening for a few months after we closed our corporate office and retail stores around the country," Sisler added. "That said, however hard we may have been impacted, we know small businesses have been hit the hardest. That's why I'm proud to start off by making these donations, with the goal of helping increase opportunities for more people and small businesses in our community."