Crocs raises Q4 revenue guidance

In a statement, Crocs has announced that the company is increasing its previous fourth quarter revenue guidance from between 180 and 190 million dollars to between 195 and 198 million dollars, which approximates 5 percent growth over the prior year’s fourth quarter revenues of 187.4 million dollars.

The company is also increasing its fourth quarter expected gross margin guidance by 200 basis points from approximately 43 percent to approximately 45 percent, which is a 300 basis point increase over the prior year’s fourth quarter gross margin.

The company added that it continues to expect 2017 revenues to be down low single digits compared to 1.036 billion dollars in 2016 and gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Crocs