Crocs shuts social media rumors that it would be going out of business

Fans of Crocs’ plastic clogs went on a social media frenzy, after the American brand announced the closure of its last owned manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Italy. "In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy", read Crocs’ financial report, released last Tuesday.
Just found out crocs is going out of business.. guess this is what heartbreak feels like...— J
